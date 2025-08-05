RM1.2m MADANI projects boost Kampung Batu 8, Bendang Siam

TAIPING: The federal government has allocated RM1.2 million for community development projects in Kampung Batu 8, Bendang Siam under the Kampung Angkat MADANI initiative and MADANI TVET programme.

Polytechnic and Community College Education Department (JPPKK) director-general Datuk Dr Mohd Zahari Ismail stated the funds will enhance infrastructure and living standards. Key projects include upgrading the village surau, constructing a community hall and school hall for SK Bendang Siam, and building a funeral room at Masjid Al-Wusqa.

“A recreational gazebo will be added near the surau, and an abandoned pond will be revived for fish farming to create income opportunities,“ Mohd Zahari said during a site visit.

Additionally, 21 homes in the B40 group will undergo repairs, including electrical upgrades, roof fixes, and solar-powered lighting installations. The project involves 162 lecturers and students from 10 PolyCC institutions, with Kolej Komuniti Bagan Serai leading coordination.

Mohd Zahari highlighted the initiative’s dual benefit: improving rural livelihoods while strengthening ties between education institutions and communities. The project runs from today until Aug 20, supported by Perak ICU and local agencies. - Bernama