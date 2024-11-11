RM18.5 million for Sarawak civil service training programmes next year - Abang Johari

KUCHING: The Sarawak government has allocated RM18.5 million under the State 2025 Budget, to fund training and development initiatives, aimed at fostering a high-performance culture within the state civil service (SCS).

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg explained that these initiatives would target various levels within the civil service, starting with competency-based training for support staff to enhance their skills and expertise.

He also emphasised that executive leadership programmes would be included for top management, specifically designed to cultivate strategic thinking and the leadership capabilities required to tackle complex, contemporary challenges.

Additionally, the training programmes will feature emerging leaders’ development tracks to prepare the next generation of leaders, through specialised leadership training, as well as upskilling and reskilling opportunities, to ensure that all employees are equipped with the knowledge and tools to thrive in an ever-evolving work environment.

“The capability of SCS is fundamentally connected to fostering a high-performance culture, which ensures that our SCS is knowledgeable, highly effective, adaptable, and innovative,” he said.

Recognising the importance of fostering a supportive and healthy work environment, Abang Johari announced that RM1.8 million will be allocated for initiatives designed to enhance the well-being of civil servants.

He also said that the government has earmarked RM3.55 billion to kickstart a major housing scheme, aimed at addressing the critical shortage of government housing in the state.

“This initiative will involve the construction of new housing units and facilities for civil servants across the state. The project is set to begin in 2025, with an initial budget allocation of RM200 million,” he added.