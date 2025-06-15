RM30m allocation for journalists, media firms

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced yesterday an allocation of RM30 million to support journalists and media organisations.

He said this marks the largest commitment of its kind in the nation’s history.

“This initiative aims to empower the media industry, particularly young journalists, to adapt to digital transformation and the rise of artificial intelligence (AI) while upholding journalistic integrity and ethics.

“I take responsibility for ensuring we produce better-quality journalists. I’ve discussed this with Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil, who is a strong supporter of the media. I agreed to allocate a significant fund to help media organisations and the nation.”

He was speaking at the National Journalists’ Day 2025 with the theme “Journalism in a New Era: Balancing AI and Ethics”, held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur.

Anwar emphasised the importance of embracing new industries and emerging technologies, but stressed that the core values of truth, justice and ethics must not be sidelined in the pursuit of technological progress.

Communications Minister Fahmi Fadzil said National Journalists’ Day is a symbol of the government’s recognition of the vital role played by media practitioners in shaping an informed society.

He said the RM30 million fund would support media organisations in navigating the ongoing changes, particularly in adapting to the rise of social media and a new generation

of readers, namely

Generation Z.

“The Communications Ministry will soon announce the mechanism through which media organisations can apply for this funding.

“This fund could also help media organisations to explore new platforms, audiences and formats in achieving long-term sustainability. We hope this fund will contribute meaningfully to the digital transformation of Malaysia’s media landscape.”

Fahmi also highlighted the gazetting of the Malaysian Media Council (MMC), which came into effect yesterday.

“We believe this is one of the most significant and meaningful reforms for media practitioners.

“With the establishment of the MMC, long-standing concerns and aspirations of media professionals now have a legitimate platform. The MMC will operate independently, regardless of which party forms the government.”

Fahmi said he would be inviting the 12 appointed founding members for further discussions and to support them in developing the MMC effectively.

He added that in efforts to safeguard the welfare of media practitioners in Malaysia, the Communications Ministry through Bernama, has channelled various forms of aid via the Kasih@Hawana Fund, established in April 2023.

As of today, 441 media practitioners nationwide have benefited from this initiative, with total contributions exceeding RM1.2 million.

“In addition, through collaboration between Bernama and Socso, freelance media practitioners have been provided with social protection under the Self-Employment Social Security Scheme.”