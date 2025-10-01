RM3.7 million tin ore seized in Johor waters, four Indonesian crew detained

KOTA TINGGI: The Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency seized a cargo suspected to contain tin ore worth RM3.7 million after intercepting a vessel in eastern Johor waters early this morning.

Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone director Maritime Captain Mohammad Othman said intelligence and public tip-offs led to the interception of the Indonesian cargo vessel at 4.45 am.

The vessel was located about 1.5 nautical miles northeast of Tanjung Punggai.

Inspection found the vessel operated by four Indonesian crew members including a skipper aged between 26 and 55.

They were transporting 530 sacks of suspected tin ore weighing nearly 26,500 kilogrammes.

The total value of the seizure was estimated at RM4.5 million including the boat and equipment.

All crew members were detained for investigation under the Customs Act 1967 for attempting to import or export uncustomed goods.

They were also investigated under the Immigration Act 1963 for possessing questionable identification documents.

Mohammad Othman stated that the MMEA will not tolerate any smuggling activities.

He said such activities not only result in national revenue losses but also pose a threat to the security and sovereignty of Malaysian waters.

The operation demonstrated the agency’s readiness to curb attempts by irresponsible parties from exploiting Malaysian waters as a route for criminal activities.

He urged members of the public to channel information if they detect suspicious activities at sea.

Information can be provided via the emergency line 999 or the Tanjung Sedili Maritime Zone operations centre at 07-8916591. – Bernama