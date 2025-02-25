SHAH ALAM: A total of 5,091 online fraud cases, resulting in losses amounting to RM386.4 million were recorded in Selangor in 2024, the Selangor State Legislative Assembly was told today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari said although the number of recorded cases decreased by 169 compared to 5,260 in 2023, the total losses were higher compared to the same period last year.

“The total losses recorded due to online fraud in 2023 were RM292,093,647.17. While the number of cases has decreased, the recorded losses surged to RM386,426,494.32.

“It is an increase of RM94 million between the two years,” he said in response to a question from Azmizam Zaman Huri (PH-Pelabuhan Klang), who inquired about the total losses and crime cases involving online fraud in Selangor at the state assembly today.

Amirudin said most of the victims of fraud cases were retirees and individuals who do not have a full-time job.

“This is because those who work full-time are occupied with daily activities, while these scammers operate mostly during office hours, not at night or during rest periods,” he pointed out.

Amirudin also urged the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) to intensify efforts to reduce, prevent, and block fraudulent online content.

In another development, Amirudin said Selangor’s energy sources have shifted from coal to gas, marking a significant step in shifting the industry towards green technology.

He said that the state government, through its subsidiary Worldwide Holdings Berhad, has successfully secured a bid for a large-scale 300-megawatt floating solar panel project, while other initiatives included the construction of a power plant in Pulau Indah, Port Klang, a waste-to-energy (WTE) plant in Jeram, Kuala Selangor, and a mini hydroelectric station in Batang Kali, Hulu Selangor.

“The Pulau Indah power plant, owned by Worldwide Holdings Berhad, will generate 1,200 megawatts of energy using gas. It is currently in the trial phase and is expected to commence operations by mid-year or, at the latest, by August.

“Several other areas are also transitioning. We are also implementing water-based energy projects, such as two hydro projects in Batang Kali and Kerling,” he said in response to a supplementary question from Jefri Mejan (PN-Ijok) regarding green technology projects in Selangor.