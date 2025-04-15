KUALA TERENGGANU: The Terengganu government has been urged to take more proactive and comprehensive measures to address the growing threat of cybercrime in the state.

Ladang assemblywoman Zuraida Md Noor said the state should consider expanding cyber security awareness programmes to all segments of society, including rural communities and vulnerable groups such as the elderly and students.

“Based on statistics released by the Commercial Crime Investigation Department of the Terengganu contingent police headquarters, a total of 1,330 cybercrime cases were recorded in 2024 - an increase of 93 cases compared with the previous year,” she said during the debate on the motion of thanks for the royal address at the Terengganu State Legislative Assembly sitting today.

“The total losses are also deeply concerning, amounting to over RM42 million. This figure has a direct impact on the well-being of our people,” she added.

Zuraida noted that many of the cybercrime cases involved fraud, including online purchases and fake investment schemes. She proposed that the state government collaborate with local authorities, mosques, and surau to disseminate digital literacy and cyber security information to the public.

She also suggested that the government consider providing small grants or logistical support to non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and community groups actively involved in cyber safety education initiatives.

Meanwhile, during the same session, Batu Rakit assemblyman Mohd Shafizi Ismail called on the state government to urgently address the worsening issue of coastal erosion in his constituency, which has persisted over the past several years.

He said the situation, which intensifies during the annual northeast monsoon (MTL) season, has not only encroached on private land but has also destroyed a stretch of road connecting Telipot to Batu Rakit near Kuala Nerus.

“My question to the government is - will the breakwater project currently under construction and expected to be completed by 2027 truly resolve this erosion issue?” he asked.

Mohd Shafizi also pressed the state government for clarification on a previously approved road repair project in the affected area, noting that despite the end of the monsoon season and it now being April, work has yet to begin.

Additionally, he urged the state to expedite the approval of assistance for victims of coastal erosion, stating that he has already submitted a list of affected individuals.

The state assembly sitting resumes tomorrow.