RM500 special Aidilfitri aid for Perlis civil servants

KANGAR: The Perlis government today announced a RM500 special financial assistance for about 1,700 state civil servants in view of Aidilfitri, to be paid at the end of this month.

Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli said the special aid would be paid to civil servants on Grade 15 and below, including contract staff under the state administration.

“This serves as a motivational boost for all civil servants to remain committed and uphold integrity in carrying out their duties,” he said in his speech at the Perlis Government Administration Monthly Assembly here.

Mohd Shukri added that the special aid would also be extended to government pensioners as well as both pensionable and non-pensionable veterans, with a payment of RM250.