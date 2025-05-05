Sultan Nazrin, Tuanku Zara visit Pak Lah’s grave

KUALA LUMPUR: The Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah, and the Raja Permaisuri of Perak, Tuanku Zara Salim, visited the grave of the fifth Prime Minister of Malaysia, Tun Abdullah Ahmad Badawi, at the Heroes Mausoleum here today.

Their Royal Highnesses spent about 30 minutes at the mausoleum, where they took part in tahlil and prayers led by National Mosque Grand Imam Ehsan Mohd Hosni, before scattering flower petals and pouring scented water on the late statesman’s grave.

Also present were Perak Islamic Religious and Malay Customs Council (MAIPk) president Tan Sri Mohd Annuar Zaini and Abdullah’s children, Tan Sri Kamaluddin and Nori.

Before leaving, Their Royal Highnesses also visited the graves of other national leaders laid to rest at the mausoleum, including Tun Hussein Onn, Tun Abdul Razak Hussein, Tun Abdul Ghafar Baba and Tun Dr Ismail Abdul Rahman.

Abdullah, who was fondly known as Pak Lah, breathed his last at the National Heart Institute on April 14, at the age of 85.