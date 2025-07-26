RM52.7m STR aid reaches 47,000 recipients without bank accounts

SEMPORNA: The Ministry of Finance (MOF) has distributed RM52.7 million to 46,568 recipients of the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) initiative who lack bank accounts.

The nationwide programme has reached remote communities in Sabah, Sarawak, and Peninsular Malaysia, ensuring financial aid reaches those in need.

Treasury deputy secretary-general (Policy) Datuk Zamzuri Abdul Aziz confirmed that 23,105 recipients in Sabah and 20,775 in Sarawak have benefited from the initiative.

“In Peninsular Malaysia, the programme specifically targets Orang Asli communities in Gua Musang, Jerantut, Lipis, and Hulu Perak, assisting 2,688 recipients,“ he said.

Today, 3,300 residents of Pulau Bum Bum and Pulau Mabul received their STR payments. Zamzuri noted that many recipients face challenges accessing Bank Simpanan Nasional (BSN) branches due to long travel distances and reliance on boat transport.

Housewife Atikah Noor Najib, 34, from Kampung Balimbang, praised the initiative. “Previously, I had to travel to Semporna by boat and bus, costing RM10 per trip. This direct disbursement saves us time and money,“ she said.

Kamis Bata, 62, from Kampung Lok Butun, echoed her sentiments. “The government’s effort shows they understand our struggles,“ he said, highlighting the high transport costs faced by rural communities.

Military veteran Jamal Lumaadan, 48, described the aid as crucial for his family.

“With a fractured leg, traveling would have been impossible. This assistance helps cover household and school expenses,“ he said.

The STR programme is coordinated by MOF with support from IRB, BSN, JAKOA, and district offices.

On Pulau Bum Bum, verification and payment counters operated from 7 am, alongside a Rahmah Sales initiative offering affordable essentials. - Bernama