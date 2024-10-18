RM550m allocation to boost tourism promotion, activities

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has set aside nearly RM550 million to intensify tourism promotion and activities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, when tabling the MADANI Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today said the allocation includes thorough preparations for the upcoming Visit Malaysia Year 2026.

He added that RM110 million has been earmarked for enhancing tourist sites, forging eco-tourism collaborations and supporting UNESCO (United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation) nominations.

“This includes upgrading facilities at the Endau Rompin National Park in Johor, Redang Island in Terengganu and Tusan Bekenu Beach in Sarawak.

“In addition, fostering eco-tourism partnerships with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and Habitat Foundation,” he said.

To preserve Kuala Lumpur as a cultural and creative city, the prime minister said Khazanah Nasional Berhad will allocate RM600 million for the restoration and enhancement of the Sultan Abdul Samad Building and Carcosa Seri Negara.

“This also includes constructing an elevated bridge connecting Perdana Botanical Garden to Carcosa Seri Negara,” he said.