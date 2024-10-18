RM560m in Budget 2025 to reinforce country’s borders

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proposed an allocation of RM560 million in Budget 2025 to reinforce the country’s borders.

While tabling the Malaysia MADANI Budget 2025 in the Dewan Rakyat today, Anwar, who is the Finance Minister, said several new Immigration, Customs, Quarantine and Security (ICQS) complexes would be constructed, in addition to the upgrading of those in Rantau Panjang and Bukit Berapit in northern peninsular Malaysia.

“Furthermore, two new border posts will be built in Bantul and Serudung in Sabah, while enforcement agencies will be equipped with drone and AI technology to expand surveillance coverage,” he said.

Anwar also said that priority would be given to the development of towns bordering Kalimantan, Indonesia, and southern Thailand, including the provision of comprehensive basic infrastructure, with an allocation of nearly RM1 billion.

This includes the construction of two border bridges in Kelantan at a cost of over RM50 million.

Meanwhile, in response to water supply constraints in the Eastern Sabah Security Zone (ESSZone) in Sabah, a sum of RM5 million has been allocated in the budget to supply clean water through a hybrid system using rainwater and groundwater.