RM62.76 million infrastructure projects benefit 200,000 Tawau residents

TAWAU: The Ministry of Housing and Local Government is channelling RM62.76 million for the implementation of 18 public infrastructure projects for the benefit of over 200,000 residents.

Its Minister Nga Kor Ming said the urban wellbeing-based projects are being implemented throughout the year under the supervision of agencies under the ministry.

He highlighted the RM43 million sanitary landfill centre in Bukit Gemok as a key project to ensure Tawau remains clean and progressive as Sabah’s key tourism destination.

Kor Ming listed other projects including the development and beautification of Tawau town landscape and the construction of the Tawau Fire and Rescue Department station.

He added that projects to upgrade public markets are also part of this infrastructure development initiative.

The minister noted that the ministry had previously approved significant projects in Sabah such as the RM20 million Kota Kinabalu Botanical Garden.

He also mentioned the construction of a RM30 million two-storey car park in Foh Sang, Kota Kinabalu as another previously approved project.

Kor Ming revealed that Sandakan received RM35 million for its sanitary landfill site as part of the ministry’s development efforts.

He stated that the ministry is recognised as the most appreciated by the Implementation Coordination Unit for successfully implementing 11,807 public infrastructure projects between 2023 and 2024.

Regarding cleanliness in Semporna, Kor Ming urged the local Member of Parliament to ensure the town does not become the dirtiest in Asia.

He emphasised the importance of addressing this issue with Visit Malaysia 2026 approaching next year.

Kor Ming called on the Semporna MP to be diligent in going to the field and monitoring the town’s cleanliness as part of his responsibility.

The cleanliness issue in Semporna had previously gone viral on several social media accounts of foreign tourists. – Bernama