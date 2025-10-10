RM682 million allocated to empower youth through skills, training, and entrepreneurship

PETALING JAYA: The government has earmarked RM682 million under Budget 2026 to empower youth, enhance employability, and promote entrepreneurship, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

“A nation that builds its youth today is a nation that ensures its future tomorrow.

“Youth must not be left as spectators on the sidelines; they must be given space, opportunity, and trust to lead, create, and contribute,” he said during the tabling of the budget in Parliament today.

He added that from next year, the youth age range will be defined as 15 to 30 years, ensuring their participation and contributions to national development are more focused and effective.

Under the National Service Training Program (PLKN) 2026, RM250 million has been allocated to instill self-identity, patriotism, and volunteerism among youth, including a pilot implementation at the tertiary education level before a full rollout in 2027.

“To enhance graduate employability, Khazanah will provide RM200 million for the K-Youth Program, offering on-the-job training to 11,000 non-degree youth in strategic sectors such as semiconductors, machinery, MRO, digital, and technology,” Anwar said.

“Meanwhile, MARA’s Industrial Boot Camp (IBC), which has successfully trained nearly 5,000 participants with guaranteed employment, will continue with an allocation of RM30 million.”

Anwar also highlighted the revitalisation of the Rakan Muda program, which will shift its focus from leisure activities to building character and keeping youth away from destructive behaviors.

RM40 million is allocated to ensure the programs also reach youth in remote and marginalised communities lacking access to education and employment.

To encourage youth entrepreneurship, BSN will provide RM150 million in financing for youth entrepreneurs aged 30 and below, while the Tunas Usahawan Belia Bumiputera program by SME Corp will allocate RM12 million for training and business assistance.