BAGAN SERAI: The government has allocated RM7 million for infrastructure upgrades to minimise drought impact on key rice production areas of Malaysia.

Deputy Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Arthur Joseph Kurup said the focus will be on irrigation systems, the primary water source for crops.

“It is mainly to ensure that the water channels are functioning and can deliver water to the paddy plots, even if the water volume is slightly lower than usual.

“This is also one of our ways to minimise the potential negative effects on farmers’ income, especially during drought seasons,” he said after officiating the 2025 Perak State-Level Agricultural Machinery and Equipment handover ceremony at Dewan Dato’ Zainal Abidin Zin, here, today.

Yesterday, the Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) issued a statement, indicating that six areas in Peninsular Malaysia are now at Level 1 (alert) for three consecutive days, due to ongoing hot weather.

The affected areas include Larut and Matang, Kuala Kangsar, and Perak Tengah in Perak, Machang and Kuala Krai in Kelantan, and Bandar Baharu in Kedah.

In a separate matter, Arthur said that his ministry will strengthen collaboration with relevant enforcement agencies to combat cattle smuggling activities from Thailand, which are believed to threaten the country's food security.

He said enforcement actions against individuals involved in unethical activities are under the jurisdiction of the respective state governments.

“Therefore, a comprehensive engagement session between state and federal governments is essential, to harmonise laws and prevent conflicts which could undermine the nation’s food biosecurity,” he said.

He added that one of the main factors contributing to smuggling activities, particularly during festive seasons, is the high demand for beef, coupled with the sector’s self-sufficiency level (SSL) still falling short of the targeted benchmark.