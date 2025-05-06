KUALA LUMPUR: The official meeting with the Fukui Prefectural Government, Japan, marks a strategic move to bolster bilateral ties between Malaysia and Japan, particularly in the areas of agriculture, food security, and agro-technology, said Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu.

He said the meeting paved the way for technology exchange, youth training, and the adoption of smart innovations, which could benefit Malaysia.

“This collaboration is timely, especially as the world grapples with challenges such as climate change, food supply disruptions, and the rising costs of agricultural inputs - we cannot afford to remain complacent,” he said in a Facebook post.

“We must be proactive, acquire knowledge, build strong networks, and leverage the best technology to ensure the country’s food security,” he said.

Mohamad added that, in the spirit of Malaysia MADANI, he envisions the agro-food sector to be not only competitive but also sustainable, guaranteeing a secure future for farmers, fishermen, and breeders.

He described the meeting as a promising starting point for closer cooperation between two longstanding friends, Malaysia and Japan, working together towards greener and modern agriculture.