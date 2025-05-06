Former director charged with improper use of company property

SEREMBAN: A former company director pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to eight charges of improper use of company property, amounting to RM153,609 between 2019 and 2020.

Chin Wei Choong, 42, made the plea after the charges were read out before Judge Mohamad Kamil Nizam.

On four of the charges, he was charged as a director of Ambitious Supreme Sdn Bhd, to have used the company property, involving RM8,829; RM32,710; RM60,000; and RM7,070, without the consent or ratification of the company’s general meeting to indirectly benefit him.

It was for payments to several companies for work done for Tadika Universal Sdn Bhd, a company with which he had an interest, through Academy Adelphi Worldwide Hotels Sdn Bhd, between Nov 1, 2019, and Jan 10, 2020.

He was also charged with four counts of committing a similar offence, involving RM10,000; RM10,000; RM15,000; and RM10,000 involving company property, to indirectly benefit him through a loan made to Tadika Universal Sdn Bhd, in which he has an interest, through Academy Adelphi Worldwide Hotels Sdn Bhd between Aug 6 and Oct 28, 2020.

The offences were allegedly committed at a premises in Oakland Commerce Square here.

The charges, framed under Section 218(1)(a) of the Companies Act 2016 and punishable under Section 218(2) of the same law, provide imprisonment for up to five years or a fine not exceeding RM3 million or both, if convicted.

Chin was allowed bail of RM1,000 for each charge with one surety, and the court set July 31 for mention.

Prosecuting officer Muhammad Akmal Azmi, from the Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM), appeared for the prosecution, while lawyer Tan Zhi Xian represented Chin.