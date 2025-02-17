RM75m housing project for estate workers launched

BESTARI JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Saturday officiated at the groundbreaking ceremony for the Harmoni Madani People’s Residency Bestari Jaya project, a RM75 million housing initiative aimed at providing affordable houses for estate workers in Selangor.

The project, a collaboration among federal and state governments, PR1MA and Berjaya Corporation Berhad, will see 245 single-storey terrace houses built for estate workers from Ladang Mary, Ladang Nigel Gardner, Ladang Bukit Tagar, Ladang Sungai Tinggi and Ladang Minyak.

Anwar said the project has been designated as a model for housing in estates in the country as its development reflects strong cooperation between federal and state governments and the private sector.

“The initiative will ensure the welfare of estate workers by providing them with comfortable and secure housing,” he said, emphasising his commitment to ensuring proper housing for estate workers.

“The estate workers here are 90% from the Indian community and have waited for decades for proper housing. This project is meant to uplift their standard of living. They don’t need large houses but affordable ones that are comfortable and provide a conducive environment for their children to study.”

He said the government would look after all communities whether Malay, Chinese, Indian or others, without being swayed by divisive political rhetoric.

He added that helping one community does not mean sidelining another.

The houses, priced at RM45,000 per unit, are heavily subsidised from their estimated market value of RM300,000 each.

Of the total RM75 million development cost, the federal government has subsidised RM40 million and the state government

RM35 million, while Berjaya Corporation provided the 20ha plot of land for free. PR1MA has been appointed as the implementing agency for the project, which is expected to be completed by 2027.

Anwar said the successful launch is the result of negotiations, discussions and mutual respect among all parties.

He praised the public-private partnership, particularly the collaboration with Berjaya Corporation founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan who donated the land.

“Tan’s donation has helped reduce the cost, and this is a good example of successful cooperation between the private sector, federal and state governments. With proper management and firm commitment, we can make our country better for all her people.”

Tan said the 20ha donation would ensure there is ample space to build the houses and necessary facilities.

“The federal and state governments have confirmed that the land will be used for residential purpose and developed complete with gardens and other amenities. We are happy to contribute because some of the residents were once our plantation workers.

“Although we had sold the plantation, we remain committed to supporting the workers by providing this land.”

Tan said the project is in line with the mission of his foundation Yayasan My First Home, which aims to support more people to become house owners.

He said it is essential that low-income groups in the country have the opportunity to purchase a house.

“For those receiving these homes, it is truly a dream come true. If more plantation owners take the initiative to build proper housing for estate workers, it would greatly improve their quality of life, allowing them to stay in their homes even after retirement.

“This project serves as a strong example, and we are proud to have provided the land. As for future developments, we have plans to undertake similar projects and collaborate with the Selangor government to build more affordable houses to meet the needs of

the community.”