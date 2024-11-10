RM7.7b for federal JKR to implement 80 physical development projects in S’wak - Nanta

KUCHING: A total of 80 physical development programmes worth RM7.7 billion will be implemented by the Federal-level Public Works Department (JKR) in Sarawak this year, said Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexandar Nanta Linggi.

He said these projects involved the pre-contract phase worth RM3.2 billion and the construction phase worth RM4.5 billion.

Speaking to reporters after the handing over of two simultaneously completed projects at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Jalan Haji Baki here today, he said RM152 million has also been allocated for the maintenance of Federal roads in Sarawak this year.

“The maintenance involves periodical pavement and non-pavement works, street lights and bridges as well as special allocations for district engineers and routine works,” he said.

The handing-over ceremony involved the construction of new buildings for SK Jalan Haji Baki and SK Sungai Spaoh in Sarikei, which were completed by the Federal JKR Special Project Team 2, as the implementation agency.

The total cost for both projects stood at RM33.63 million, with the use of the Industrialised Building System (IBS) and the Building Information Modeling (BIM) System construction technology.