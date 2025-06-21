ALOR SETAR: The Chief of Air Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Asghar Khan Goriman Khan expressed his hope that the Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) leadership will carry on to focus on human capital by nurturing personnel trained and specialised in managing new and sophisticated assets in the current defence transformation era.

He pointed out that it was important to boost the capabilities and readiness of personnel with new complex technology in line with the RMAF Capability Development Plan, CAP55.

“I really hope that this matter (human capital development) will continue... to sent trainees to undergo expertise training (on) new technologies, including the use of artificial intelligence (AI) or more advanced technology.

“When these (high technology) assets reach us, we are ready ... there’s no need for any surprises when the equipment arrives,” he told reporters after the presentation of flight wings ceremony for Basic Flight Training Series 86/24 and Basic Helicopter Flight Training Series 66/24 at the Air Force College here today, where 27 trainees - 12 fixed wing pilots and 15 helicopter pilots from Flight Institute 1 and 2 - received their flight wings.

He added that learning new technology was not something hard but required discipline and expertise so that assignments given could be completed well.

Mohd Asghar Khan noted that he would be retiring from the service on June 26 after serving for 40 years and that handover ceremony would be held at the Subang Air Base in Selangor on that date.

Mohd Asghar Khan, 60, has been Chief of Air Force since March 2022 and joined the service as a cadet officer at the Royal Military College before starting his career as a RMAF airforce fighter pilot in 1985.

Bearing the call sign “GUNJIZ”, Mohd Asghar Khan last showed off his piloting skills when he flew a Sukhoi Su-30MKM at the recent 2025 Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition.