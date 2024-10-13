RMAF personnel urged to uphold integrity, steer clear of misconduct

ALOR SETAR: Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) personnel have been strongly urged to uphold the highest standards of integrity, steering clear of misconduct such as drug abuse, corruption and bullying, which could tarnish the reputation of the force.

RMAF chief General Tan Sri Asghar Khan Goriman Khan said all members must adhere to the regulations set forth in the Armed Forces Act 1972.

“We train officers, pilots and other personnel to operate aircraft worth billions of ringgit, which feature advanced technology and come with significant costs.

“It is imperative that no member falls short of the established standards. We must comply with regulations, maintain discipline and follow all standard operating procedures (SOPs) rigorously.”

Asghar Khan said this to reporters following the Parade and Flight Wing Presentation Ceremony for the Basic Flight Course Series 85/23 and the Basic Helicopter Flight Course Series 65/23 at the Royal Malaysian Air Force College here today.

In a related concern, Asghar Khan pointed out the growing accessibility of gambling, which has transitioned from a physical activity to an online phenomenon, putting the younger generation at risk of exposure to this immoral practice.

“I also stress the importance of addressing bullying and other troubling behaviors. Discipline is essential in any military force, and the military’s image must always be upheld,” he added.

During the ceremony, 29 graduates received their flight wings, comprising 23 RMAF officers, four Army officers and two Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) officers.

Moreover, Asghar Khan assured that the Malaysian Armed Forces, through the RMAF, stand ready to mobilise their resources in response to potential floods arising from the Northeast Monsoon (MTL) transition.

He said they have already identified elevated locations designated as helicopter landing sites to facilitate humanitarian and emergency assistance for affected victims.

“For this flood operation, the Armed Forces have activated Op Murni. Although we are not the primary agency, we are prepared and all elevated areas suitable for helicopter landings and assistance in flood-affected regions have been identified,” he added.