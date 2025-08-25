RMAF retrieves flight recorders from crashed F/A-18D Hornet, investigation ongoing

KUANTAN: The Royal Malaysian Air Force Investigation Board has successfully recovered both the flight data recorder and video recorder from the crashed F/A-18D Hornet fighter jet.

RMAF chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris confirmed that several initial indicators have been identified from the recovered equipment.

“The investigation is still ongoing, and I cannot disclose any further details at this stage,” he told Bernama today.

Major Mohamad Azhar Alang Kamarudin, aged thirty four, is expected to be discharged today from Tuanku Mizan Armed Forces Hospital in Kuala Lumpur.

He will return to his hometown in Ipoh, Perak, for continued rest and recovery following the incident.

Captain Mohamad Izzuddin Mohamad Salleh, aged twenty eight, remains under medical observation due to abdominal pain.

Their recovery periods will be determined based on medical advice according to the RMAF chief.

The incident occurred at 9.05 pm on Thursday during a routine night training flight at Sultan Haji Ahmad Shah Airport.

Both officers successfully executed emergency ejection procedures before the aircraft crashed according to official reports.

The RMAF has confirmed no civilian casualties or damage on the ground resulted from the crash.

This incident adds to growing safety concerns surrounding military aviation operations in the region.

The ongoing investigation is expected to provide crucial insights into any technical or operational failures involved in the accident. – Bernama