KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) today helped transport about eight tonnes of food supplies from Yayasan Food Bank Malaysia (YFBM) to flood victims in Sarawak.

The RMAF Public Relations Division said the 2,000 boxes of ready-to-eat-food (RTEF) were contributed by Zakat Tabung Haji under its Sarawak Flood Aid Mission initiative.

“The delivery via a C130H logistic communication flight from Squadron No 14 took off at 1 pm today from the Subang Air Base.

“The flood supply was sent to two places in Sarawak, namely Kuching and Miri, and subsequently distributed to victims in the flood-hit areas by YFBM and the state disaster management agency,” it said in a statement today.

It added that the delivery mission, headed by Major Muhammad Syahmin Abd Rahim as the pilot and assisted by assistant pilot Captain Muhammad Amirul Faisall Rosdin and six other crew members.

“Also accompanying the mission were Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) Operations Coordination Branch chief assistant director Lt-Col Mohd Amir Alias ??and YFBM chief operations officer Puteri Fazlieznoor Yahaya as well as two YFBM staff.

“The RMAF remains committed to upholding the coordinated efforts and collaboration of all parties in helping to channel aid to ensure the well-being of the people,” it added.

The aid mission was also part of the Civil-Military Cooperation (CIMIC) that was implemented by RMAF to help the country and the people.