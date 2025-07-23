RMAF to assess 38 Kuwaiti F/A-18 Hornets in September

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) is set to dispatch a technical team to Kuwait in September to inspect 38 F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets offered to Malaysia.

RMAF Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris confirmed that the mission has received official approval from the United States, the aircraft’s country of origin, granting access to critical documentation and maintenance records.

“The team will evaluate the jets on-site over two to three weeks. These are used aircraft, so we must assess long-term viability, particularly maintenance requirements.

There’s no point in acquiring a large fleet if we can’t maintain them for operational readiness,” he said during a press briefing at the Subang Air Base.

The delivery schedule hinges on the Kuwaiti Air Force’s transition to its new F/A-18E/F Super Hornets.

“If they receive four new jets, four Legacy aircraft will be released to us, and so on,” he explained.

Senior RMAF officials, including Deputy Chief Lt Gen Datuk Nur Hafis Abdul Karim and Air Operations Commander Lt Gen Datuk Masro Kaliwon, were present at the event. – Bernama