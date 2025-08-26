RMAF to assess Kuwait F/A-18 jets before finalising acquisition deal

KUALA LUMPUR: The Royal Malaysian Air Force will conduct a comprehensive assessment before finalising any acquisition of F/A-18 Legacy Hornet fighter jets from Kuwait.

Air Force Chief General Datuk Seri Muhamad Norazlan Aris confirmed the evaluation will include delivery timelines alongside acquisition and maintenance costs.

“This thorough review ensures the aircraft remain operationally viable for long-term service requirements,“ he stated.

He emphasised that no final decision has been made regarding the potential purchase.

A technical team is scheduled to visit Kuwait in September to evaluate the thirty-eight available jets.

This planned acquisition follows official clearance from the United States as the aircraft’s country of origin.

Recent media reports indicated negotiations had stalled due to process complexity.

Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin previously discussed the matter with Kuwaiti leaders in October 2023.

Both nations agreed to establish a joint military committee to explore the potential deal further. – Bernama