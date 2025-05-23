ISKANDAR PUTERI: The Johor state government has taken firm action by blacklisting five housing developers who failed to comply with the Johor Affordable Housing Scheme (RMMJ), while placing ten others under close scrutiny.

State Housing and Local Government Committee chairman, Datuk Mohd Jafni Md Shukor, said punitive measures include the registration of land caveats against developers who fail to meet RMMJ obligations, construct fewer affordable units than required, or miss deadlines set by the Evaluation, Planning and Design Committee (PDRC).

“The Johor State Housing Development Corporation (PKPJ), together with the Land and Mines Office (PTG) and local authorities (PBT), has blocked new applications from developers that breach these requirements.

“Caveats have also been placed on land owned by offending developers, including subsidiaries and related companies with common board members,” he said.

Under the Johor Affordable Housing Policy 2023, projects on land of five acres or more must allocate 40 per cent of units for affordable housing, while developments on plots between three and five acres must set aside at least 20 per cent.

“This policy is not a guideline but a mandatory condition for all planning applications submitted to local authorities. Any application that fails to comply will be rejected outright,” Mohd Jafni said during the state legislative assembly sitting at Kota Iskandar today, in response to a question from Selamat Takim (BN-Sungai Balang) on compliance and enforcement.

Mohd Jafni, who is also the Bukit Permai assemblyman, added that PKPJ is working closely with PTG to block approvals for land title returns (SBKS) if developers have not started their RMMJ projects as promised.

Similarly, local authorities are suspending planning permission (KM) for non-compliant developers, who are required to submit revised development plans for review by the PDRC and technical verification by PKPJ.

Since PDRC Johor was established in 2022, 29 meetings have been held, resulting in commitments from 115 developers to build 18,568 affordable housing units across 151 projects statewide.

These projects are being monitored by 16 local authorities, reflecting a comprehensive and coordinated approach to achieving Johor’s goal of becoming an inclusive and prosperous state

“I want to stress that the implementation of the RMMJ agenda is a collective responsibility involving PKPJ, PTG, PLANMalaysia, PBTs, and all stakeholders in the housing ecosystem.

“To date, no housing project has been approved without fulfilling the affordable housing quota. Any violations are met with strict action, as seen in other districts.

“I assure the people that the state government will continue strengthening monitoring and enforcement efforts to meet our target of delivering 100,000 affordable homes by 2030 with integrity and determination. This goal can only be achieved through collective commitment,” he added.