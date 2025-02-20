RMN-TNI-AL joint patrol enhances security in Straits of Malacca

IPOH: The 167/25 series of the Malaysia-Indonesia Coordinated Patrol Operation (Op Patkor Malindo), running from Feb 19 to March 1, aims to strengthen cooperation between the Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) and the Indonesian Navy (TNI-AL) in safeguarding the Straits of Malacca.

In a statement, the Strategic Communications Division of RMN’s Western Fleet Command Headquarters in Lumut said the periodic operation is crucial for ensuring maritime security and enhancing interoperability to counter potential threats.

For this edition, RMN has deployed ‘KD Laksamana Muhammad Amin’ and ‘KD Jerai’, while TNI-AL is operating ‘KRI Lepu’ and ‘KRI Karotang’.

“These four assets will conduct joint maritime patrols, intelligence sharing and coordinated responses to threats such as smuggling, intrusions and cross-border crimes,” the statement read.

The opening ceremony of the operation was officiated by Western Fleet Deputy Commander First Admiral Ahmad Sapuan Fathi Muhammad at Dewan Tun Rahah, the Maritime Region 3 Headquarters in Langkawi.

Also present were Maritime Region 3 Commander First Admiral Ahmad Shafirudin Abu Bakar and Commander of the TNI-AL Maritime Security Task Force (DANGUSKAMLA), First Admiral TNI Anung Sutanto.

Ahmad Sapuan Fathi said the significance of these joint patrols, given the strategic importance of the Straits of Malacca, a key maritime passage connecting the South China Sea and the Indian Ocean.

“The straits accounts for over 25 per cent of global maritime trade, with more than 150,000 ships passing through annually. These joint patrols have a positive impact on security and the well-being of the maritime community,” he said.

The operation is divided into several phases, including staff planning, joint navigation, sea-based exercises and effectiveness assessments.

The collaboration also provides personnel from both nations the opportunity to share expertise and operational experience in maritime security enforcement.

Meanwhile, RMN recorded 1,747 vessel detections last year, while TNI-AL identified 490 vessels in the Straits of Malacca under Op Patkor Malindo.

“In terms of inspections, RMN conducted 131 checks on local and foreign fishing boats, while TNI-AL carried out 153.

“Although no arrests were made, strict monitoring and inspections have had a significant impact on maintaining security in these waters,” the statement read.