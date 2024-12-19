PUTRAJAYA: The special task force for the Supplementary Food Programme (RMT) will present a full report on its proposed improvements on March 1, 2025, said Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek.

Speaking to reporters after the Ministry of Education’s (MOE) monthly assembly today, she said the report would assess the effectiveness of the programme, particularly in terms of cost, to ensure children from B40 families receive the nutrition they need.

“RMT plays a key role in promoting healthy eating habits among our children. The narrative must be accurate, and we are collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure the menu meets all nutritional requirements, with the help of nutrition experts.

“The MOE established the task force after identifying areas that need improvement. They will present their report on March 1 next year,“ she said.

The rate for cooked meals under the RMT programme, which has been running since 1979, was increased from RM2.50 to RM3.50 for Peninsular Malaysia, and from RM3 to RM4 in Sabah and Sarawak, effective Nov 6, 2022.