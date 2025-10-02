RON95 subsidy extended to passenger boat operators in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed in principle to extend the RON95 petrol subsidy to public passenger boat operators.

Domestic Trade and Cost of Living Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali announced this decision follows yesterday’s Cabinet meeting after discussions with the Ministry of Finance and related agencies.

He stated this extension will occur either through the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative or the Subsidised Petrol Control System subject to a mechanism that will be announced later.

The government recognises the needs of people who rely on boats as their main transport mode particularly in island and river areas in Sabah and Sarawak.

This principle will apply to boats registered under citizens or locally incorporated companies according to the minister.

Government agencies are working with state bodies including the Sarawak Rivers Board and Sabah Ports and Harbours Department to identify registered boat owners.

As an interim measure public passenger boat operators may claim cash rebates for petrol purchases by submitting official receipts.

The Appeals Committee under the Subsidised Diesel Control System has been reactivated with an expanded scope to cover the Subsidised Petrol Control System.

This committee will review cases not yet covered and assess applications from operators who can submit appeals through this platform.

Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan said yesterday the government remains open to extending BUDI95 to small passenger boat operators particularly in Sabah and Sarawak.

He emphasised these services are vital to rural and island communities throughout Malaysia. – Bernama