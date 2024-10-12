Royal Addendum, rising medical inflation rate focus of Dewan Rakyat sitting today

KUALA LUMPUR: The inflation of national medical costs as well as the existence of the Royal Addendum related to the 61st decision of the Federal Territories Pardons Board will be among the focus of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper, Suhaizan Kaiat (PH-Pulai) will ask Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about the government’s measures to address the issue of rising medical insurance premiums by between 40 and 70 per cent and the inflation of national medical costs by 12.6 per cent in 2023, which is double compared to the global average of 5.6 per cent during the Minister’s Question Time.

At the same session, the Prime Minister is scheduled to answer a question from Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan (PN-Kota Bharu), who wants an explanation regarding the existence of the Royal Addendum related to the 61st decision of the Federal Territories Pardons Board on Jan 29, involving a pardon application by former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak.

Meanwhile, Dr Radzi Jidin (PN-Putrajaya), during the question-and-answer session, will ask the Economy Minister to state when the targeted subsidy for petrol will be implemented and the approach that will be taken by the ministry to ensure the affected groups will receive appropriate assistance.

Also of interest will be the question by Datuk Adnan Abu Hassan (BN-Kuala Pilah), who wants the Human Resources Minister to state the statistics for disability compensation paid by the Social Security Organisation (PERKESO) for 2023 as well as efforts by the ministry to curb cases of false claims.

After the question-and-answer session, the sitting will proceed with the first reading of the Online Safety Bill 2024, the Trustee (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Trustee (Incorporation) (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities (Amendment) Bill 2024, the Sarawak Labour Ordinance (Amendment) Bill 2024 and the Data Sharing Bill 2024.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting spans 35 days, running from Oct 14 to Dec 12.