SEREMBAN: A retired civil servant was left stunned after winning RM1 million through Bank Simpanan Nasional’s Premium Savings Certificate (BSN SSP) Jutawan programme, a life-changing windfall she never saw coming.

Azizah Kamarudin, 65, from Negeri Sembilan, became the 111th winner from the state to receive the grand prize. She began saving with BSN SSP in 1990 with just RM10 and remained consistent over the years for the sake of her family’s future.

The former Road Transport Department officer said she was informed of her win by a BSN representative via phone on May 5 and later verified it at the BSN branch in Senawang.

“Before the call, I had seen the winner announcement on BSN’s Facebook page. I noticed a name that matched mine.

“I thought it must be someone else with the same name. But deep down, I hoped it was me,” she told reporters today after receiving a replica cheque for the prize at her home in Seremban Jaya.

It was presented by BSN Negeri Sembilan’s chief of Deposit Management, Mohd Ruzaini Mohd Sani, and deputy president of Public Relations and Communications, Christina Geeta Thomas.

The mother of three said she plans to use the winnings to perform umrah with her husband, Baharuddin Md Yusof, 67, during Ramadan next year and save the rest.

“Alhamdulillah, I am grateful for all these blessings. This year, my husband, children and I received the offer to perform hajj together, which was unexpected. Since we performed hajj in 2018, we chose to postpone this time to give way to our children and to care for our grandchildren,” she said.

Azizah added that the BSN SSP savings scheme is an ideal long-term investment, as it not only encourages saving but also offers the chance to win substantial prizes.