RTM and Astro make history with joint Deepavali concert collaboration

KUALA LUMPUR: Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) and Astro have made history by jointly organising a special concert for this year’s Deepavali celebration.

Deputy Communications Minister Teo Nie Ching said the “Titikkum Deepavali Kondattam” concert marks a significant milestone in public-private broadcasting collaboration.

“This is a very positive effort as we see two major organisations joining hands to produce a concert that showcases local talents while celebrating culture and community,“ she told a press conference.

Teo expressed hope that the concert would be a meaningful gift for everyone celebrating Deepavali.

The concert was recorded on September 20 at Auditorium Seri Angkasa in Angkasapuri.

It will air simultaneously on RTM’s TV2 and Astro Vinmeen (Channel 202) on October 21 at 9pm.

The concert features 70 local talents including singers and dancers.

Performers include popular names such as Darkkey, Balan Kash, Santesh and Zubir Khan.

Renowned Indian singer Srinivas will make a special appearance in the concert.

Radio presenters from Tamil-language stations Raaga and Minnal FM will share the same stage for the first time.

Teo emphasised that such collaborations highlight the importance of sharing resources and expertise.

“The media is our partner,“ she said.

“Sometimes we compete on who breaks the news first, but there are also times when we can share resources to create something greater for the audience.”

She added that similar collaborations could be expanded into other areas including sports.

“I believe there are many more opportunities ahead,“ Teo said.

“If something fits, we can always sit down and discuss it.” – Bernama