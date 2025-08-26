RTS Link Border Operations Bill to be tabled in Feb 2026

SEPANG: A Bill (RUU) to facilitate co-located border control operations for the Johor Bahru-Singapore Rapid Transit System (RTS Link) project is expected to be tabled in the Dewan Rakyat in February next year, said Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. He said the Bill is crucial to ensure smooth operations after both countries agreed that Bukit Chagar in Johor and Woodlands North in Singapore would be the co-location of the customs, immigration and quarantine (CIQ) station for the RTS Link. “Malaysia and Singapore agreed that the co-located CIQ station for the RTS Link would be at Bukit Chagar, and on the Singapore side would be the Woodlands North station. The RTS Link is scheduled to commence operations in January 2027. “If new laws are not created, we need to amend 37 existing laws, each with interconnected provisions. Therefore, the best option is to introduce a new law that consolidates all requirements. We only have a ‘window’ in the February parliamentary session next year to table it,” he said. He said this to reporters after launching the “Benteng Persada”, an initiative by the Malaysian Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1, today — MORE SAIFUDDIN-BILL 2 (LAST) SEPANG The four-kilometre RTS project connecting Bukit Chagar and Woodlands North is expected to be completed in December 2026 and scheduled to begin operations in early 2027. The rail transport system is capable of carrying up to 10,000 passengers per hour in each direction, with an expected daily passenger count of around 40,000. In another development, Saifuddin Nasution said that as of July this year, a total of 17,658 foreigners had been issued with a refusal of entry or not to land notice by AKPS for various reasons, and of that number, 13,790 individuals had arrived at KLIA. “And as of July this year, the total amount of prohibited and unpermitted goods seized by AKPS at the entry point was worth RM1.9 million,” he said. Saifuddin Nasution said the Home Ministry (KDN) is also working with the Public Services Department (JPA) to fine-tune a new AKPS service system. “This is to further strengthen the operational and management aspects of AKPS as a single border agency,” he said - Bernama