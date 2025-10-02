Rural Sarawak exempt from licence rule for RON 95 subsidy

KUCHING: The federal government has agreed to exempt rural Sarawakians from having to present a valid driving licence when purchasing subsidised RON 95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre.

The exemption, which takes immediate effect, has been endorsed by both the Finance Ministry and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

Senator Abun Sui Anyit (pic) announced the development today, saying the solution addresses a critical issue faced by rural communities across the state.

“All rural Sarawakians holding MyKad can now purchase RON 95 at RM1.99 per litre in rural districts without needing to show proof of a Road Transport Department (JPJ) driving licence,“ he said in a statement.

“Most of them use boats which don’t require JPJ licences in the first place. This exemption is now in effect.”

Abun had raised the issue with federal authorities earlier this week after rural residents told him during ground visits that they were unable to access the subsidised fuel price because they did not possess JPJ licences.

Following the highlight of their difficulties, the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living dispatched a senior delegation to Sarawak to investigate the matter. A report was subsequently submitted to the Finance Ministry for urgent action.

“The federal side responded very quickly to resolve this,“ Abun said, adding that rural communities in Sarawak have expressed gratitude to federal leaders for addressing the issue swiftly.

The senator said he was simply advocating for rural Sarawakians who are often overlooked in policy decisions.

“These are the voiceless communities who deserve to be heard on important matters affecting their daily lives,“ he added.