Rural youth need driving licence help to access BUDI95 petrol subsidy

KUALA NERANG: Persatuan Anak Muda MADANI Kedah has called on the government to assist young people in rural areas to obtain driving licences.

This would enable them to benefit from the BUDI MADANI RON95 initiative which sets RON95 petrol at RM1.99 per litre.

Association chairman Datuk Zuraidi Rahim said many rural youth have yet to obtain driving licences despite possessing basic motorcycle riding skills.

“We can’t deny that many young people in rural areas ride motorcycles without a licence,“ he said when met here today.

“As a result, they are not eligible to buy RON95 at RM1.99 per litre, even though BUDI95 was created to help the people.”

Zuraidi suggested that the Road Transport Department adopt a simpler approach by offering programmes to help this group obtain driving licences.

He said JPJ could introduce programmes in rural areas to help young people go through training and tests more easily.

“We can hold a special programme with JPJ, bring together young people without a licence, let them do a practical course in the morning, and take the test in the afternoon,“ he said.

This measure would help more youths obtain valid driving licences and enjoy the benefits of the targeted petrol subsidy initiative without violating traffic regulations.

Meanwhile, Zuraidi suggested that the government channel funds to Parent-Teacher Associations nationwide to help them carry out suitable programmes for school students.

He said many PTAs currently rely solely on contributions from individuals or particular organisations which can sometimes be hard to secure.

“However, we need to set conditions,“ he said.

“Allocations to PTAs should be distributed in a structured manner, which means the associations need to prepare working papers outlining their plans.” – Bernama