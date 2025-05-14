Russia a great friend of Malaysia, says Anwar

MOSCOW: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has sought Russian President Vladimir Putin’s support to execute and expedite wide-ranging projects, including collaboration in food technology, nuclear and military, between the two countries.

“We have taken a position to ensure that the collaboration covers all fields,” he said during a meeting with Putin at the Kremlin on Wednesday.

Anwar said Russia remains a great friend of Malaysia, with diplomatic ties between the two countries established in 1967.

“There have been enough discussions and memorandums of understanding, and the time has come for the collaboration to be actualised as soon as possible,” said Anwar, who is leading a delegation to Russia from May 13 to 16.

He said the meeting with Putin was essential given the extensive discussions with the business community and captains of industry on investments in digital, energy transition, food technology, nuclear, and military cooperation.

During the meeting, Anwar expressed his gratitude to Putin for the honour and opportunity to meet and discuss issues and implement them to take ties between the two countries to a significantly higher level.

“We have had extensive discussions, and you have given us a rare privilege, honour and respect; Russia is a great and very important country. And my delegation, of course, is full of appreciation,” said Anwar, who is also the finance minister.

He said the meeting discussed diverse issues and was an “eye-opener.”

“We look forward to the next few days of meetings and success in our deliberations,” he added.

