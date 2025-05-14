MOSCOW: Malaysia and Russia are committed to continue strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation in various strategic fields as well as cultural and scientific exchanges.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim stated that this mutual commitment was reached during his bilateral meeting with Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin here with delegations from both countries.

“I express my respect to Prime Minister Mishustin for his efforts in implementing institutional reforms in Russia, an approach that aligns with the reform agenda being driven in Malaysia through the MADANI Government policy.

“In this meeting, we expressed our commitment to continue strengthening bilateral relations and exploring new areas of cooperation in various strategic fields including trade, investment, higher education, health, energy, agriculture, tourism, as well as cultural and scientific exchanges,“ he said after a meeting with Mishustin.

Anwar arrived in Moscow on Tuesday for a four-day official visit before continuing the second segment of a visit to Kazan, Tatarstan on May 15.

The official visit was at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Anwar, who is also the Finance Minister, led a delegation comprising Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan, Agriculture and Food Security Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu, Science, Technology and Innovation Minister Chang Li Kang, Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir and Plantation and Commodities Minister Datuk Seri Johari Abdul Ghani.

Elaborating further, he said Malaysia appreciates the various cooperation mechanisms that have been established, including the JC-ESTC Joint Commission which will reconvene in Langkawi later this year.

“In terms of trade, I expressed Malaysia’s intention to double exports of high-value-added products to Russia such as medical devices, building materials and solar panels, as well as increase exports of key commodities such as cocoa and oil palm,” he said.

The Prime Minister said Malaysia also welcomes foreign direct investment from Russia, especially in high-tech sectors such as aerospace, the digital economy, energy, and agrotechnology, in addition to encouraging joint research and development cooperation.

In addition, Anwar said both sides also discussed the resumption of direct flights by Aeroflot to Malaysia and measures to enhance connectivity and people-to-people exchange between the two countries.

“As a sign of the increasingly close relationship, I also extended an official invitation to Prime Minister Mishustin to visit Malaysia with a Russian government and business delegation in the near future,“ he added.