KAZAN: A Russian airline has expressed interest in launching direct flights from Russia to Malaysia for tourism purposes, Russian Deputy Transport Minister Vladimir Poteshkin said at the Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum economic event.

“We have an airline that is interested in operating flights for tourists. We are in regular dialogue with Malaysia on the matter,” Poteshkin told TASS news agency.

Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said after talks with Malaysian Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim that both countries were considering the possibility of direct flights, citing increasing tourist exchanges.

The 16th Russia-Islamic World: KazanForum is being held from May 13 to 18 in Kazan.

The 2025 edition will carry the theme “Digitalisation: A New Reality and Additional Opportunities for Expanding Cooperation.”

Representatives from more than 100 countries are taking part in the forum.