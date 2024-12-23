Russian man fined RM1,000 for trespassing on military camp

KUALA LUMPUR: A Russian man was fined RM1,000 by the Magistrate’s Court here today after pleading guilty to trespassing on a military camp two weeks ago.

Magistrate Illi Marisqa Khalizan imposed the sentence on Zakharov Ilia, 35, and ordered the defendant to serve one month in prison if he fails to pay the fine.

The accused was charged with trespassing by being in the restricted area of Kem Perdana Sungai Besi in Cheras at 4.50 pm on Dec 14, under Section 447 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of three months’ imprisonment, a fine of RM1,000, or both.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Syafika Azwa Fikri requested that a deterrent sentence be imposed on the defendant.

Earlier, lawyer P. Suthes, who represented Zakharov, requested the court to impose a fine, saying that his client was a student at a private university in the capital.