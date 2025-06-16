S’wak police cripple major syndicate, seize over RM8.5 million in drugs and assets

SIBU: Sarawak police have crippled a major drug syndicate operating in Sibu, seizing drugs and assets worth over RM8.5 million in two raids conducted on June 12 and 13, announced Sarawak Police Commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata today.

He said the raids, carried out by the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) of the Sibu District Police Headquarters, targeted a business premises in Pusat Pedada and two terrace houses in Lorong Permai Jaya.

“We seized 7,086.7 grams of methamphetamine, 2,078.9 grams of ketamine, and 2,022.6 grams of Erimin 5 pills, with a total estimated street value of RM532,934.40,” he said at a press conference, describing the operation as a major success in the fight against drug trafficking in the state.

A 52-year-old man and a 44-year-old woman were arrested in the operation.

Police also seized assets worth RM7,997,450, marking the largest asset seizure in Sarawak to date, confiscating RM5,157,450 in cash, four gold bars, two gold chains, three Rolex watches, as well as a Lexus RX350F Sport, a Lexus ES250 and a Toyota Vios vehicle.

“This brings the total value of seized drugs and assets to RM8,530,384.40,” said Mancha.

Initial investigations found both suspects were key figures in the syndicate, which has been active since 2015, believed to have sourced drugs from Peninsular Malaysia via courier services for trafficking across Sibu.

Both suspects tested negative for drugs and neither has a prior criminal record. They have been remanded for seven days from June 13 to 20 to assist in the investigations.

The case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, which carries the death penalty or life imprisonment and no fewer than 12 strokes of the cane if not sentenced to death.

Mancha said the NCID is actively tracking down remaining members of the syndicate to dismantle the entire operation.

He urged the public to come forward with any information by contacting the NCID hotline at 012-208 7222.

Also present at the press conference were Sarawak NCID chief ACP Mustafa Kamal Gani Abdullah and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili.