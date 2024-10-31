S’wak to collaborate with federal in CCUS cross border transportation - Abang Johari

KUCHING: Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the state will collaborate with the federal government on cross-border transportation of Carbon Capture, Utilisation, and Storage (CCUS) while maintaining its own approach to managing CCUS within its jurisdiction.

He said this arrangement was made during today’s meeting with Economy Minister Rafizi Ramli, during which it was affirmed that Petros, the state-owned oil and gas company, would manage the storage of carbon offshore Sarawak as the resource manager.

Speaking at Petros’ 7th Anniversary dinner tonight, he said that he wanted the CCUS Bill to recognise Sarawak’s position, similar to Scotland’s which is a part and parcel of the United Kingdom’s carbon storage.

“We also raised precedent between the United Kingdom and their counterpart whereby the storage of carbon is within the ambit of the North Sea area which is the jurisdiction under Scotland, where Scotland is part and parcel of the whole arrangement in storing carbon between the United Kingdom and its counterpart,“ he said adding that Sarawak is the host and will call the final shot.

After meeting with Abang Johari earlier today, Rafizi told reporters that the discussions focused on ways to harmonise state and federal laws before the federal bill is tabled at the end of this year.

“The aim is to ensure that both Sarawak and Malaysia (federal government) can implement CCUS as quickly as possible according to the established plan, and that the process continues smoothly,“ he said, adding that if Malaysia can successfully implement carbon trading within the next five years, it will position Malaysia at the forefront and establish Sarawak as a key regional player.