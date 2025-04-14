KOTA KINABALU: The Sabah state assembly was informed today that the state government approved a special allocation of RM285 million in January for the repair of four major roads using the cold in-place pavement recycling (CIPR) method.

Deputy Chief Minister III Datuk Shahelmey Yahya said the four roads are Jalan Nangoh Paitan Kanibongan, Jalan Kanibongan, Jalan Langkon-Pitas and Jalan Sapulut Kalabakan.

The 18-month project commenced in early March and is expected to be completed by the end of August next year.

“This special allocation was made as most roads in Sabah have exceeded their design lifespan and, therefore, require comprehensive upgrading,” he responded to a question from Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal (Warisan–Senallang), who had asked about road and bridge maintenance, the companies appointed for the works, and the progress achieved so far.

Shahelmey, who also serves as the Minister of Works, added that this year, the state and federal governments have allocated RM450 million and RM675 million, respectively, for road maintenance.

He explained that roads in Sabah are classified into federal and state roads, with federal roads being maintained by a concession company appointed by the Ministry of Works.

The company was initially appointed for 15 years from Sept 1, 2003, to Aug 31, 2018, and subsequently given a 10-year extension until Aug 31, 2028.

As for state roads, a concession company was appointed for 15 years between Sept 1, 2004, and Aug 31, 2019, with a 15-year extension from Sept 1, 2019, to Aug 31, 2034.

“In addition, the state government has appointed three contractors to maintain paved rural state roads for five years, from June 2023 to June 2028, and another 32 contractors to maintain unpaved state roads,” he said.