Japan’s Modec opens regional execution centre in KL, plans to quadruple Malaysian workforce

KUALA LUMPUR: Japanese offshore engineering giant Modec Inc plans to quadruple its Malaysian workforce from nearly 200 to more than 800 in the coming years with the launch of its regional execution centre in Kuala Lumpur.

The move marks a major investment in Malaysia’s engineering and energy services sector, reinforcing Modec’s long-term commitment to the country as a strategic base for global operations.

The new five-storey facility, located in the heart of the capital will serve as the company’s regional hub for engineering, procurement, construction, and installation project management.

Modec Malaysia director and head of floating production solutions Soichi Ide said the goal is to build a strong foundation for sustainable growth in Malaysia and the wider region

“By establishing our presence here, we are creating high-value jobs, fostering knowledge transfer, and empowering the local workforce,” he said at the launch of Modec Kuala Lumpur Execution Centre today.

He said the new centre will oversee detailed engineering, hull construction, offshore installation, and commissioning activities, supporting not only Malaysian operations but also projects in India, China, Vietnam, Brazil, Singapore, Japan and the United States.

“It will also drive Modec’s efforts in front-end engineering design, research and development, digital development and global project proposals,” Ide said.

Modec president and CEO Hirohiko Miyata said the decision reflects confidence in Malaysia’s position as a competitive hub for innovation and energy services. “With the FPSO industry poised for growth over the coming decades, this center will drive innovation, enhance our execution capabilities, and strengthen our regional presence.”

The centre’s opening was officiated by Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), Datuk Seri Dr Zaliha Mustafa, who hailed the investment as a key boost to the Madani Economic Framework.

“Modec’s presence is a clear indicator of Malaysia’s progress towards becoming an economic leader in Asia,” she said.

The expansion also drew praise from InvestKL CEO Datuk Muhammad Azmi Zulkifli.

He said the centre would support the country’s shift towards technology-driven activities and long-term talent upskilling, adding that this is the kind of impactful investment that contributes to our vision of economic transformation.

The Kuala Lumpur hub will kick off operations with the FPSO Gato do Mato project for Shell Brasil Petróleo Ltda, which includes a 20-year operations and maintenance contract.

Project manager Raghava Venkateshwara said the launch in Kuala Lumpur represents ‘an exciting opportunity’ to lead Modec’s first major project from Malaysia.

Listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, Modec is a global provider of floating production systems and offshore solutions for the oil and gas industry. The Kuala Lumpur centre is part of its broader strategy to reinforce regional capabilities while contributing to Malaysia’s economic and industrial growth.