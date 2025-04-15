Acer water heater focuses on safety, efficiency

ACER Malaysia’s new Acerpure Aqua WH1 water heater series – designed to elevate daily routines with a focus on safety, convenience and energy efficiency – has been expanded with the arrival of the Acerpure Aqua WH1, WH1Pro and WH1Lite models.

The Acerpure Aqua WH1 series comes equipped with multiple layers of protection to safeguard users such as lightning surge protection and a highly sensitive residual current device (RCD). With a 15mA sensitivity, the RCD continuously monitors electrical current and instantly cut off power in the event of any imbalance, preventing electric shocks.

Designed for optimal performance and ease of use, the Acerpure AQUA WH1 series’ energy-saving silent DC pump significantly reduces energy consumption by up to 60% compared to conventional AC pumps. It also maintains an exceptionally low noise level of less than 45dB. Integrated low water pressure pump boosters ensure dependable operation even with minimal water flow to provide uninterrupted showers.

The series features a powerful 4.5kW heating element, providing quick heating and ensuring ideal water temperatures even during cold or rainy days. The electronic variable power temperature control allows for straightforward adjustments to the water temperature to the desired warmth.

An upgraded anti-scalding thermal safety design regulates water temperatures within safe limits. It automatically cuts off heating at 55°C and has a secondary safety cut-out at 90°C to prevent abnormal overheating. Furthermore, a built-in auto water flow sensor device switch ensures the heating element only activates when there is sufficient water pressure, preventing overheating caused by blockage.

The Acerpure Aqua WH1 series is priced from RM359. Customers can pre-order one from RM199 at the Acer eStore and the Acerpure official store on Shopee until April 30.