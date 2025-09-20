MADANI vision prompts opposition parties to engage all races says Ramanan

SHAH ALAM: The Malaysia MADANI vision introduced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has proven highly successful as opposition parties now engage with all communities including the Indian community according to PKR Vice President Datuk Seri R. Ramanan.

He attributed this shift to MADANI’s inclusive approach which does not sideline any race or marginalise any group.

Ramanan noted that PAS which previously never mentioned the Indian community in its outreach has now changed its approach and acknowledges the need to care for them.

Opposition parties are now seeking allies from parties led by Indian community leaders due to MADANI’s influence according to his observations.

He described MADANI as a vision for all Malaysians that demonstrates unity among all ethnic groups including Malays Chinese Indians Dayaks Kadazans and Ibans.

The Deputy Minister of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives made these remarks after attending the Selangor 2025 Cooperative and Entrepreneurship Culturalisation Programme at the Shah Alam Convention Centre.

Ramanan was specifically commenting on opposition parties becoming more friendly towards the Indian community in their political outreach. – Bernama