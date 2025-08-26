Sabah can still take equity in AirBorneo, says Sarawak premier

KUCHING: Sabah retains the opportunity to acquire equity in the newly established regional airline AirBorneo according to Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He confirmed that cooperation proposals had been raised earlier by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim before Sarawak proceeded with the MASwings acquisition.

“At that time, when Sarawak wanted to take over MASwings, the Sabah government said, ‘wait first’.”

“But the door for cooperation is still open. If tomorrow the Sabah government wants to take up equity in AirBorneo, why not?”

Abang Johari made these comments after officiating Affin Bank’s Hikmah Exchange Branch and Regional Office in Kuching today.

The Sarawak government announced AirBorneo’s establishment on February 12 following the signing of a Sale and Purchase Agreement with Malaysia Aviation Group.

AirBorneo launched its official logo and brand slogan on August 21 with operations expected to commence in January 2026. – Bernama