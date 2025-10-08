Sabah civil servant pleads not guilty to 30 corruption charges

KOTA KINABALU: A civil servant pleaded not guilty at the Sessions Court here today to 30 charges of corruption involving RM87,811.30.

The offences were alleged to have taken place between December 2022 and October 2023.

The accused, Normila Ladahali, 49, who served as the acting administrative officer at the Sabah State Library Office, entered her plea before Judge Jason Juga.

Normila faces 18 charges under Section 17(a) of the MACC Act 2009 for allegedly attempting to obtain RM55,311.30 in bribes.

If convicted, she faces a prison sentence of up to 20 years and a fine of no less than five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

The money, deposited into the bank accounts of her two children, was allegedly an inducement for awarding gift supply contracts to several companies.

These contracts were for events held by the Sabah State Library Department from 2020 to 2022.

Normila faces another 12 charges under Section 165 of the Penal Code for allegedly obtaining valuable items worth RM32,500 from two individuals.

These charges were brought under Section 165, which is punishable by imprisonment for up to two years, a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The court granted the accused bail of RM20,000 with one surety.

She was also ordered to report to the MACC office every two months, surrender her international passport and prohibited from approaching any prosecution witnesses.

The court set Nov 27 for mention of the case.

MACC prosecuting officer Dzulkarnain Rousan Hasbi appeared for the prosecution, while the accused was unrepresented. – Bernama