Sabah CM orders urgent repair of landslide-damaged Penampang-Tambunan road

PENAMPANG: Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor has ordered immediate repairs to roads damaged by recent landslides, particularly the critical Jalan Penampang-Tambunan stretch.

He instructed the Sabah Public Works Department, concessionaire company, and related agencies to deploy additional machinery and begin 24-hour operations.

Hajiji personally surveyed the collapsed road section and confirmed only one lane remains passable for motorists.

He requested patience from road users and local communities while restoration work continues around the clock.

The Chief Minister emphasised that severed power lines would also be restored immediately through coordination with Sabah Electricity Sdn Bhd.

He further directed the Sabah Water Department and its contractors to ensure swift restoration of normal clean water supply to affected residents.

Hajiji expressed profound sympathy to the family of the victim whose house was buried in the landslide.

He assured them that immediate aid would be disbursed to support them during this difficult time. – Bernama