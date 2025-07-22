Sabah CM, Sarawak Premier to join Sulawesi Sea talks in Jakarta

KUALA LUMPUR: Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg will be part of Malaysia’s delegation for the upcoming Malaysia-Indonesia annual consultation in Jakarta on July 29.

The discussions will include matters concerning the Sulawesi Sea, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim confirmed.

Anwar stressed the importance of involving both state leaders, as any agreements related to national borders require their approval. “This matter must be agreed to by the Sabah government.

Therefore, on July 29, we will continue discussions in Jakarta, and the Sabah Chief Minister will be part of the delegation, as Sabah’s consent is required whenever there are discussions regarding the border,” he said.

He added that official bilateral meetings and joint commissions serve as formal platforms for such discussions.

“For any official meeting involving Singapore or Indonesia, I always make it a rule to invite the Sarawak Premier and the Sabah Chief Minister to be part of the delegation. This will also be the case for the meeting on July 29.”

The Prime Minister was responding to a question from Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee (PN-Beluran) on whether the 2002 International Court of Justice (ICJ) decision regarding the sovereignty of Ligitan and Sipadan islands could influence the maritime boundary discussions between Malaysia and Indonesia in the Sulawesi Sea, including the status of blocks ND6 (Block Y) and ND7 (Block Z).

Anwar said the maritime boundary issue in the Sulawesi Sea was raised in his meeting with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto who proposed a joint solution in the spirit of two friendly countries.

However, the Prime Minister stressed that no final agreement had been reached as discussions were still ongoing, and the Sulawesi Sea Treaty signed between Malaysia and Indonesia in 2023 included a non-disclosure clause.

“He (Prabowo) and I hope we can reach a compromise because this is a friendly country, but after 60 years of mismanagement, even though most matters are agreed upon, there are still parts he disagrees with regarding the demarcation... so, what can we do with a friendly country? We will continue negotiating, but our stance remains firm,” he said.

Anwar also stressed that Malaysia’s stance remains consistent in resolving the maritime boundary issue through negotiations, without jeopardising the good relations between the two countries.

“In terms of cooperation, there should be no tension or conflict, even minor, between the Indonesian navy and the Malaysian navy. From the records of previous bilateral meetings with Indonesian leaders, the approach has been consistent, and I will continue in the same spirit,” he said.

Answering a supplementary question from Datuk Mohd Shahar Abdullah (BN-Paya Besar) on economic cooperation in the ND6 and ND7 areas, Anwar said potential projects there have been delayed due to the unresolved border status with Indonesia.

“We do not agree to economic cooperation that might imply we recognise the presence or interests of other countries in our area...except for projects that we undertake ourselves. That is why matters concerning ND6 and ND7 have been somewhat stalled, as we cannot proceed,” he said.

“If we proceed too hastily, it could become like the border issue between Thailand and Cambodia. We must avoid that, especially as Indonesia maintains very good relations with Malaysia,” he said.

Anwar also emphasised that while Malaysia and Indonesia enjoy strong diplomatic, cultural and economic ties, the principle of sovereignty remains Malaysia’s top priority in all negotiations.

“They also understand that, as a sovereign nation, we cannot concede anything, and the negotiation process must continue,” the Prime Minister stressed. - Bernama