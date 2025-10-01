Sabah deputy chief minister gives statement to MACC in Albert Tei video probe

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission has recorded a statement from Sabah Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Dr Jeffrey Kitingan regarding the latest video revelation by businessman Albert Tei.

MACC chief commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki confirmed investigations into the video are ongoing with more than 10 witness statements recorded so far.

“These included Datuk Jeffrey himself, who was called in with his officers,“ Azam said after the 58th MACC Anniversary Celebrations at Puspanita Puri.

“For Albert Tei, we will contact him to record a statement.”

Azam noted that other witnesses would continue to be called as the investigation progresses.

“I have been informed that a new video has been released by a portal, and it will be reviewed based on the available evidence.”

The MACC confirmed on September 24 that it had opened an investigation following the video’s exposure on an online portal.

Azam had previously instructed the Sabah MACC to extend the investigation based on new information and to call both individuals involved to complete the probe. – Bernama