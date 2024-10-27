Sabah education fund roadshow at UMSKAL to promote scholarships for needy students

LABUAN: The Sabah government, through its state education exco, held a roadshow today, at the Universiti Malaysia Sabah Labuan International Campus (UMSKAL), to promote state-funded scholarships for students.

This initiative is part of the broader Sabah Education Fund (TPNS) which was launched in 2022.

Sabah Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation Datuk Dr Mohd Ariffin Mohd Arif said that the fund aims to provide scholarships to underprivileged students.

“We are offering scholarships to at least 300 UMSKAL students; however, they must apply through the TPNS portal.

“Since its inception, the TPNS has distributed RM9.7 million in scholarships, and, this year alone, 5,000 scholarship applications have been approved,” he said after the programme at UMSKAL, today.

He also mentioned that over 11,000 students, both domestically and abroad, are expected to benefit from the programme.

To ensure effective support for students in need, Mohd Ariffin indicated that the fund has formed a committee, to collaborate with universities and other educational institutions, to identify deserving recipients.

He emphasised the importance of community involvement, urging local committees to help identify underprivileged students who may require financial assistance.

In addition to the TPNS, several organisations contribute to the scholarship initiative, including Yayasan Sabah, the Sabah Baitulmal Corporation, the Sabah Islamic Religious Council (MUIS), and the Sabah State Secretary’s Office.